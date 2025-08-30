The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Debuts on Amazon Prime Video Today

LOS ANGELES, CA — The much-anticipated spin-off prequel of “The Terminal List,” titled “Dark Wolf,” premiered today on Amazon Prime Video. The series focuses on Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch, and explores his moral complexities as he delves into covert operations.

Set in 2015, the show follows Edwards and his SEAL comrade Raife Hastings, portrayed by Tom Hopper, as they are recruited by CIA agent Jed Haverford, played by Robert Wisdom. Haverford seeks to utilize their combat skills in a mission against Iranian officials attempting to enhance their nuclear capabilities.

The series presents a gritty narrative filled with action and moral quandaries. As described by Kitsch, “It’s about a man wrestling with his internal demons while fighting external threats.” Critics have noted the show’s heavy reliance on explosive action sequences but suggest it occasionally sacrifices depth for entertainment.

While “Dark Wolf” carries the legacy of its predecessor, it does not rely solely on the overarching revenge theme that characterized “The Terminal List.” Instead, it aims to offer a more complex view of its characters, particularly the shift of Edwards from soldier to a potentially darker operative.

The series is co-created by Jack Carr, who penned the books the original show was based on and David DiGilio, the showrunner. Carr’s influence is evident as the narrative explores themes of brotherhood and personal sacrifice within modern combat.

Though “Dark Wolf” maintains the military authenticity with the involvement of former military personnel, critics express that the character arcs can lack clarity and motivation at times. The action, however, has been praised for its intensity.

“Dark Wolf” begins streaming today with the first three episodes available, followed by weekly releases of the remaining four episodes through September 24, 2025. The series serves both as an expansion of the “Terminal List” universe and a deeper dive into the psyche of its characters.