Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado for Pre-Game Motivation

HOUSTON, Texas — Deion Sanders is using his celebrity connections to enhance his coaching at the University of Colorado. Ahead of their game against the Houston Cougars, Sanders invited Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to work with his receiving corps during pre-game warmups.

Owens, who is known for his impressive NFL career, took an active role in coaching the players, giving them techniques and insights from his experiences. His presence was not just for show; he engaged directly with the team, encouraging and cheering them on.

Sanders and Owens have a history of fierce competition on the field during their NFL careers but have developed mutual respect over the years. Sanders, a former cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, frequently faced off against Owens, who played as a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1990s.

Owens entered the NFL in 1996 and quickly designed a reputation as one of the most dynamic offensive players. By 2000, he made his first Pro Bowl and began a legendary career, ending with six All-Pro selections and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

With Owens’ larger-than-life personality and coaching style, Sanders is working to inspire his young receivers at Colorado. “We’re learning from the best,” Sanders recently stated about involving Owens. “This experience is invaluable for our players.”