Terrence Shannon Jr. Defends Teammate in Intense Summer League Altercation

Las Vegas, NV — Terrence Shannon Jr., a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, demonstrated his leadership during a recent Summer League game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 24-year-old, who gained valuable experience in the Western Conference Finals last season, showed he is ready to protect his teammates.

The incident occurred just before halftime on Thursday when Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears, a former Illinois commit, got physical with Timberwolves first-round pick Joan Beringer. Fears shoved Beringer, prompting a swift response from Shannon, who pushed Fears back, sending the 18-year-old rookie across the court.

“Joan ain’t gonna say nothing back,” Shannon said after the game. “I gotta have my boy’s back.” Shannon reassured fans there were no hard feelings between the players, saying, “Fears is my boy.”

In their first Summer League match, the Timberwolves triumphed over the Pelicans, winning 98-91. The game featured competitive play, with the Timberwolves constructing an eight-point lead at halftime after a solid performance in the second quarter.

Fears had an average debut, scoring 14 points but struggling with turnovers, committing seven during the game. The rookie is expected to be available for the Pelicans’ next game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the Summer League continues, both teams look forward to improving their performances. Shannon’s commitment to supporting his teammates could be a pivotal element as the Timberwolves aim for success.