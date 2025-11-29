Terrence O’Sullivan Discusses DUI Defense Strategies

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – Attorney Terrence O’Sullivan, with over 20 years of courtroom experience, is recognized as a leading criminal defense lawyer in Florida. He recently spoke about DUI cases, highlighting the impact such charges have on individuals and their families.

Practicing law since 2003, O’Sullivan has represented clients in more than 100 jury trials across Florida and in federal courts. His cases have ranged from misdemeanor marijuana offenses to serious felony charges, including murder. O’Sullivan emphasized the personal nature of each case, stating, “Every case affects each client differently.”

O’Sullivan’s background includes working as both a private defense attorney and a public defender in South and Central Florida. He believes this experience provides him with valuable insight into the justice system and how it affects people differently. “What sets me apart is that I understand the consequences of a criminal charge,” he said.

He explained that DUI charges carry significant implications, affecting not just the client, but also their family, job, and community reputation. “My role is to confront those charges head-on and work to achieve the best possible results for my clients,” O’Sullivan added.

Alongside his criminal defense work, O’Sullivan has also handled personal injury and civil cases, having brought and won over a dozen civil trials. He is dedicated to growing both practices, ensuring his clients receive effective representation.

Terrence O’Sullivan Law, P.A. offers free confidential consultations. His office in Rockledge serves clients throughout Brevard County and Florida. For more information, potential clients can call 321-848-2144.