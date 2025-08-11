Entertainment
Terrie Carr Leaves 105.5 WDHA After 30 Years on Air
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ — After 30 years as Program Director and Midday Host at 105.5 WDHA, Terrie Carr announced her departure from the Beasley Broadcast Group station on Saturday morning.
In a post on her Facebook page, Carr revealed that she received “a one-minute phone call” informing her that her services were no longer required. Carr also mentioned that several other team members were let go during this transition.
“I have always programmed WDHA as ‘The People’s Station,’ striving to create community with the audience, artists, and advertisers,” Carr stated. She expressed pride in the brands she created over the years, including Rock N’ Ruff and Queens of Noise.
Carr took the time to thank her loyal listeners and advertisers. “I have loved every moment of the thirty years that I have been a part of your midday,” she noted, emphasizing her strong relationships within the community.
Longtime listener Michael Borodinsky commented, “You are the best of the best. Wishing you continued success in your next musical journey.”
Jim Monaghan, a colleague, praised Carr’s passion, saying, “No one has more passion and commitment to her audience… It was an honor to work with you.”
Though Carr has not disclosed her next steps, she hinted at launching a new venture soon. “I’m not going anywhere. Whatever you do, know your value—it’s all we have,” she said.
