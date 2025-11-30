Entertainment
Terry Bradshaw Announces Upcoming Show in Missouri
Branson, Missouri
Terry Bradshaw, the legendary NFL quarterback, will perform live at the Clay Cooper Theatre on December 19. The announcement came via his social media on Saturday, just before the NFL’s Week 13 games.
Bradshaw, who is also a Fox Sports analyst, plans to share stories from his illustrious football career as well as his time in reality television. His performance will feature a live band, adding to the festive atmosphere just days before Christmas.
This event marks another chapter in Bradshaw’s post-NFL career, which has included roles in television and movies, as well as a Netflix documentary. Bradshaw, regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles during his 14-year career.
In addition to his athletic achievements, Bradshaw has received multiple accolades, including two MVP awards and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fans can look forward to a unique and entertaining experience at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
This performance signifies Bradshaw’s ongoing connection to both football and entertainment, as he continues to engage audiences in new ways.
