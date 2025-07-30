Entertainment
Terry Crews Joins TikTok Trend With Family, Delights Fans
Martha's Vineyard, MA — Terry Crews, the beloved actor known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recently participated in a popular TikTok trend alongside his three children, sharing a comical moment that fans are loving.
The video features Crews dining with his daughters Tera and Wynfrey, and his son Isaiah at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard. When the time came to pay the bill, Tera asked, “How much was the bill?” to which Wynfrey responded, “$857.” Isaiah, initially unfazed, mouthed, “Oh! That’s not too bad,” until the camera shifted to reveal Terry giving his son a bemused side-eye, as if to suggest he wouldn’t be the one covering that amount.
The moment drew laughter from fans, with comments such as, “Your dad should consider acting…he nailed it!” and references to Terry’s frugal character Julius from Everybody Hates Chris. The official America’s Got Talent account even chimed in, “That’s why we pay him the big bucks.”
Terry and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for over 30 years, having met at a church where Rebecca was a music minister while Terry studied at Western Michigan University. They have five children together, including Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah. Terry emphasized the importance of family, stating, “Whatever they wanna do, we support. They’re my true legacy.”
All of Terry’s children have pursued their own interests. Azriél is an actress and singer, while Wynfrey is a creative known for her photography. Isaiah ingeniously noted that he often finds himself in quirky situations during his acting roles. “I always end up the one wearing the weird dog costume. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” he told Parade.
The foundation of their family remains strong, bolstered by Terry and Rebecca’s long-lasting marriage. Rebecca recently expressed her admiration for Terry in a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message on social media, detailing their bond and thanking him for his unwavering support.
Recent Posts
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges