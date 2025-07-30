Terry Crews Joins TikTok Trend With Family, Delights Fans

Martha's Vineyard, MA — Terry Crews, the beloved actor known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recently participated in a popular TikTok trend alongside his three children, sharing a comical moment that fans are loving.

The video features Crews dining with his daughters Tera and Wynfrey, and his son Isaiah at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard. When the time came to pay the bill, Tera asked, “How much was the bill?” to which Wynfrey responded, “$857.” Isaiah, initially unfazed, mouthed, “Oh! That’s not too bad,” until the camera shifted to reveal Terry giving his son a bemused side-eye, as if to suggest he wouldn’t be the one covering that amount.

The moment drew laughter from fans, with comments such as, “Your dad should consider acting…he nailed it!” and references to Terry’s frugal character Julius from Everybody Hates Chris. The official America’s Got Talent account even chimed in, “That’s why we pay him the big bucks.”

Terry and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for over 30 years, having met at a church where Rebecca was a music minister while Terry studied at Western Michigan University. They have five children together, including Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah. Terry emphasized the importance of family, stating, “Whatever they wanna do, we support. They’re my true legacy.”

All of Terry’s children have pursued their own interests. Azriél is an actress and singer, while Wynfrey is a creative known for her photography. Isaiah ingeniously noted that he often finds himself in quirky situations during his acting roles. “I always end up the one wearing the weird dog costume. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” he told Parade.

The foundation of their family remains strong, bolstered by Terry and Rebecca’s long-lasting marriage. Rebecca recently expressed her admiration for Terry in a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message on social media, detailing their bond and thanking him for his unwavering support.