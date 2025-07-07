Terry Crews: From NFL Dreams to Art and Hollywood Success

Los Angeles, CA — Many athletes dream of making a roster in the NFL, but few face the abrupt end that Terry Crews did when he was released by the Washington franchise at 27. That moment marked the end of his football career, but it was just the beginning of his artistic journey.

Before starring in popular films like Friday After Next and White Chicks, Crews found himself grappling with the reality of his career change. Instead of letting disappointment define him, he turned to another passion: painting.

Trading in his football pads for a paintbrush, Crews became an artist, creating custom portraits and pitching them in NFL locker rooms. This unique transition not only helped him financially support himself and his wife, Rebecca, but also kept him connected to the world of sports he loved.

Crews fondly recalled a bittersweet reminder from former Washington running back Brian Mitchell, who sent him a photo of the young Crews proudly standing next to a portrait he painted of Mitchell. The memory sparked reflection on his relentless drive to succeed and the uncertainty that followed his departure from football.

His artistic contributions did not go unnoticed. ESPN reporter John Keim recognized Crews’ talent and shared that he designed the cover for America’s Rivalry: The 20 Greatest Redskins-Cowboys Games, a book co-authored by Keim and others. “He’s very talented,” Keim remarked, affirming Crews’ ability to thrive outside of football.

Although the Commanders cut him from the team, Terry Crews has shown that his gifts extend far beyond the field, transforming setbacks into opportunities. For continued updates and discussions surrounding the Washington Commanders, stay tuned to our podcast.