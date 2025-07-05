Terry Crews Reflects on NFL Days and Journey to Stardom

LOS ANGELES, CA – Terry Crews, known for his comedy and charisma, recently shared a heartfelt reflection on his past as an NFL player. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Crews played as a defensive end and linebacker until his retirement in 1997. He used his experiences in football as a foundation for his successful acting career.

In a poignant Instagram post, Crews revisited his struggles during his time with the Washington Redskins in 1995. He acknowledged being cut from the team and having to support his family while pursuing his passion for art. ’27 years old. Just cut from the Washington Redskins. I had a dream, a family to support, and a gift: painting,’ he shared.

Crews would walk back into the locker room not as a player, but as an artist offering to paint portraits of his teammates. Brian Mitchell, one of his teammates, believed in Crews and supported his artistry, which helped him survive during his early days in the NFL.

Crews’ painting of Mitchell stands as a reminder of his journey, one that began long before he became a Hollywood star. After his NFL career, he moved to Los Angeles and pursued acting, securing a role in the show ‘Battle Dome‘ in 1999 as ‘T-Money,’ which launched his entertainment journey.

His career continued to flourish with notable roles in ‘Friday After Next‘ and ‘White Chicks,’ alongside popular commercials for Old Spice. Crews became a household name, starring as Julius Rock in ‘Everybody Hates Chris‘ and Sgt. Terry Jeffords in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Reflecting on his journey, Crews expressed gratitude for the discipline he gained from football, which helped him navigate the challenges of Hollywood. ‘Most people don’t know the struggle. They just know the success,’ Mitchell commented on Crews’ post, emphasizing the journey they both shared.

Today, Crews is not only known for his acting but also for hosting shows like ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.’ His story serves as an inspiring example of resilience and the transformative power of pursuing one’s passions.