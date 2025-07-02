Terry McLaurin’s Contract Talks with Commanders Show No Progress

ASHBURN, Va. — Terry McLaurin, star wide receiver for the Washington Commanders, continues to be at the center of contract negotiations as the new NFL season approaches. With training camp just weeks away, it appears there is still a significant gap between McLaurin’s salary expectations and what the team is willing to offer.

McLaurin is coming off the best season of his career and is reportedly seeking a deal that exceeds $30 million per year. However, the Commanders are aiming to offer much less, leaving both sides far apart on a potential agreement.

Adam Schefter, a well-known NFL insider, discussed the ongoing negotiations on the Pat McAfee Show. He stated, “There’s no update, which is the update, and that’s the problem… I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we’ve seen other wide receivers, who his numbers are comparable to, like Ja’Marr Chase and DK Metcalf, get paid over $30 million a year this offseason.”

On the other hand, the Commanders could point out that Mike Evans, with similar stats, is making $24 million, underlining the disparity in expectations. The unresolved situation has the potential to distract the team during training camp if no deal is reached soon.

McLaurin has not been absent from team activities and is eager to participate, showing his commitment to the franchise. He understands the importance of securing his financial future, especially after a standout season.

General Manager Adam Peters has earned the trust of fans, but the pressure to finalize a deal with McLaurin is mounting. Both parties are expected to intensify discussions in the coming weeks, aiming for a resolution before training camp starts.

Until an agreement is reached, the Commanders remain vigilant, hoping to see McLaurin’s demands soften. The situation remains fluid, and all eyes will be on Washington as the clock ticks down to training camp.