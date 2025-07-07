Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders

Washington, D.C. — As NFL training camp approaches, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is holding out for a new contract. McLaurin, who has a base salary of $15.5 million in the last year of his current deal, is reportedly dissatisfied with negotiations surrounding an extension.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, McLaurin is “not happy with where things are with an extension.” He boycotted all offseason activities, both voluntary and mandatory, to push for better terms. With the NFL receiver market now exceeding $40 million in average earnings, McLaurin is poised to command a significant salary increase following five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Last season, McLaurin recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He turns 30 on September 15, highlighting the urgency for him to secure a lucrative deal before his current contract expires.

Despite the ongoing contract stalemate, the Commanders remain optimistic about resolving the issue before the season starts. ESPN insider Adam Schefter has noted that little progress has been made in negotiations. He described a “quite a gap” between what both sides want, indicating challenges ahead.

McLaurin and the Commanders have only a couple of weeks to reach an agreement before training camp begins on July 22. The team is aiming to contend after a successful season in which they reached the NFC Championship game but cannot afford to let the holdout linger into their preparations.

As McLaurin seeks a raise—which could drop his cap hit of $25.5 million for 2025—the franchise is weighing financial decisions as they look ahead to future obligations, including quarterback Jayden Daniels’s impending contract increase.

In the past, McLaurin has expressed a desire to remain with Washington, but the upcoming season may hinge on how swiftly the parties can close the negotiation gap. Both sides understand the stakes involved, as the Commanders need their star receiver committed to continue their momentum into 2025.

As the deadline edges closer, the spotlight will remain on McLaurin’s holdout, a significant storyline for fans and analysts alike.