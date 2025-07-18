Terry Rozier Remains Under Federal Investigation for Gambling

LAS VEGAS — Terry Rozier, the former Boston Celtics guard, is still under federal investigation for a potential gambling probe, a senior NBA insider reported on Tuesday.

Rozier, 31, just completed his first full season with the Miami Heat after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets in January 2024. League sources confirmed that he has not been cleared of any wrongdoing.

NBA insider Chris Haynes stated on X, “Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has not been cleared of any wrongdoing and remains under federal investigation.” The investigation is part of a larger government probe linked to allegations of performance manipulation in illegal sports betting.

Reports indicated that Rozier’s investigation centers on a game that took place on March 23, 2023, when he was still with the Hornets. The gambling ring in question is also linked to former NBA player Jontay Porter, who received a lifetime ban from the league for his involvement in a similar scheme.

The confusion surrounding Rozier’s status arose when another report suggested he had been cleared. However, an NBA spokesman reiterated that the league is cooperating fully with federal prosecutors on this matter.

Rozier began his NBA career with the Celtics, playing four seasons from 2015 to 2019. He then moved to the Hornets, where he played until being traded to the Heat. Last season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 64 games with the Heat.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the team has expressed interest in moving Rozier, although trading him could be challenging due to his current circumstances.