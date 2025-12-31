Terry Sweeney Calls Out Chevy Chase Over Controversial AIDS Joke

NEW YORK, NY — Terry Sweeney, the first openly gay cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” is speaking out against Chevy Chase over a controversial incident from 1985. In a new documentary, Sweeney comments on an AIDS joke Chase allegedly made at his expense.

The documentary, titled “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not,” is set to premiere on January 1. It revisits the feud between the two comedians, particularly an incident in which Chase supposedly made a joke about Sweeney’s sexuality and the AIDS epidemic when Sweeney was the only openly gay cast member on the show.

Director Marina Zenovich reminds Chase of the specific joke during an interview. She quotes Chase’s remark to Sweeney: “Oh, you’re the gay guy. Why don’t we ask if you have AIDS? And every week, we weigh you.” In response, SNL creator Lorne Michaels describes Chase’s humor as just being typical for him at the time.

“I think Chevy was just being Chevy. He would say things that were funny, and he could speak that way because he assumed you were comedy people,” Michaels explains in the documentary.

In the film, Chase admits Sweeney was talented but wrongly assumes he is no longer alive. “Terry Sweeney, he was very funny, this guy. I don’t think he’s alive anymore,” Chase states, to which Sweeney quickly reacts, saying, “Don’t you think he is saying this and making himself look more like the ass he is!”

Chase later denies the allegations made by Sweeney in the documentary. “None of that’s true, I would remember that. That I was angry, that I had to apologize to him? Good god, what’s wrong with you,” Chase responds. He asserts that Sweeney is lying about the apology, saying, “That isn’t me. That’s not who I am.”

Sweeney also critiques revelations in the documentary regarding Chase’s childhood, asserting, “Boohoo…poor screwed-up kid… so THAT’s why he’s so rotten!”

As this feud rekindles interest, it underscores the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in Hollywood during the ’80s and the repercussions of humor in sensitive contexts.