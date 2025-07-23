Tesla’s Q2 2025 Earnings Report Looms with Investor Expectations

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will release its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 31, after the market closes. Following the announcement, CEO Elon Musk and the company’s management will hold a conference call to address questions from investors.

As Tesla prepares for its earnings report, investors are keenly watching its automotive performance, which still accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenue. Despite claims of being an AI and robotics company, Tesla’s financial strength largely relies on vehicle deliveries, which have seen a decline.

In early July, Tesla disclosed that it delivered 13.5% fewer vehicles in Q2 2025 compared to last year. Although production exceeded deliveries by 25,000 vehicles, this figure will not affect the company’s revenue this quarter, as only delivered vehicles are counted. Tesla also reported energy storage deployments of 9.6 GWh, comparable to the previous year.

Wall Street analysts have mixed expectations for the upcoming revenue report. The consensus estimates revenue at $22.279 billion, while the financial data site Estimize forecasts slightly lower revenue of $22.202 billion. In comparison, Tesla generated $25 billion in revenue during the same period in 2024.

Analysts are also focusing on earnings per share (EPS) projections. The Wall Street consensus anticipates a gain of $0.40 per share, whereas Estimize predicts a slightly lower $0.39. This represents a decline from the $0.52 per share reported in Q2 2024. In the prior quarter, Tesla cited changes to the Model Y production as the reason for disappointing results.

With concerns about demand, Tesla’s stock performance is under scrutiny. Recently, analysts noted that the company might struggle with profitability as early as Q1 2026, especially as federal tax credits for electric vehicles in the U.S. and Zero Emission Vehicle credits begin to expire.

Tesla is also responding to investor inquiries regarding their robotaxi service, affordable models, and advancements in Full Self-Driving technology. Musk may highlight prospects in emerging areas like robotaxis and AI investments to reassure shareholders about future growth.

As the earnings date approaches, Tesla’s recent financial trajectory, which has seen revenues decline over the last two years, raises significant questions about the company’s ability to stabilize its core automotive business.