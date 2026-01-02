Tesla Faces Scrutiny Before Key Deliverables Amid Share Volatility

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla‘s stock is experiencing significant fluctuations as CEO Elon Musk approaches a year-end deadline for unsupervised robotaxis. This week also marks the company’s report of fourth-quarter and annual vehicle delivery numbers.

The investigation into about 179,000 Model 3 sedans by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is raising concerns. The probe follows a consumer petition claiming that the emergency door release could be hard to find, posing a safety risk in emergencies. This scrutiny arrives just as Tesla shares hover near record highs.

If the investigation confirms a defect, Tesla may face costly recalls. Financial analysts suggest that such actions could impact the company’s profitability in the short term. The investigation ties back to a lawsuit related to a 2016 Model S crash linked to door-handle design issues.

Year-to-date, Tesla’s stock has increased by 17.67%, supported by record vehicle deliveries and positive developments in AI and robotaxi initiatives. Despite this, analysts remain cautious due to the company’s high valuation—its Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio is currently far above the sector median.

Recent quarterly results showed revenue of approximately $28.1 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. However, net income dropped to $1.37 billion, down 37% year-over-year, highlighting the impact of rising costs. Operating cash flow stood at $6.24 billion, and free cash flow reached a record $3.99 billion.

As Wall Street analysts weigh the future of Tesla, opinions are divided. While some maintain bullish expectations, others are cautious due to the company’s lofty valuation. Recent reports reflect optimistic targets from firms like Wedbush and Deutsche Bank, predicting substantial upside if Tesla’s robotaxi program succeeds.

Investors are left contemplating whether the automaker’s high valuation can be justified without promising results from its autonomous vehicle initiatives. As 2026 approaches, the focus on Tesla’s performance in the robotaxi sector intensifies.