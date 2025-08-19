Tesla Launches New Model YL with Six Seats in China

Beijing, China — Tesla has officially launched its new Model YL, a larger version of the Model Y featuring six seats, with a starting price of 339,000 Chinese Yuan, approximately $47,000 USD. The launch follows weeks of speculation and was confirmed through Tesla’s online configurator in China.

The Model YL is positioned as a family-friendly option, priced about $3,600 USD higher than the existing Model Y Long Range AWD. The vehicle boasts an impressive range of 751 kilometers (466 miles) based on the CLTC driving cycle, which tends to produce higher mileage figures than other standards like WLTP and EPA.

Recent updates from Tesla indicate that the Model YL is approximately 180mm (7 inches) longer, 24mm (1 inch) taller, and has a wheelbase that is also 150mm (6 inches) longer than its predecessor. Notably, it offers up to 2,539 liters of storage space along with electric armrests in the second-row seats.

Deliveries for the Model YL are expected to begin in September. While the price is considered reasonable compared to Tesla’s current offerings, it is higher than several other six-seater electric SUVs available in China, such as the Onvo L90, which is approximately $8,000 cheaper.

The design of the Model YL has prompted some consumer criticism, particularly regarding its three-row configuration, as potential buyers express concerns about headroom and overall comfort for passengers in the back row. Some suggest that Tesla should consider a more boxy design to better accommodate families.

While the Model YL is positioned primarily for the Chinese market, there is speculation about its pricing and popularity in North America. If introduced at a similar price to the Chinese model, it could be priced around $51,000 USD in the U.S., making it a competitive option among family electric SUVs. Tesla has yet to announce a specific release date for the Model YL in the North American market.