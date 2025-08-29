Tesla Launches New Model Y Performance Trim in Europe

BERLIN, Germany — Tesla has opened orders for its new Model Y Performance in Europe. This launch comes after the introduction of the facelifted Juniper edition of the Model Y.

The base price for the Model Y Performance in Germany is set at €61,990, with an added €980 for destination and regulatory fees, totaling €62,970. Similar pricing is expected in the Netherlands at €62,990 and in the UK at £61,990. This new Performance model is about €9,000 more expensive than the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor.

Customers will benefit from enhanced features including increased power and a sportier design, although exact output figures have yet to be confirmed by Tesla. The vehicle sits lower than the standard versions and comes equipped with new 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 wheels. Modifications to the bumper give the car an aggressive appearance.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 kph is achieved in just 3.5 seconds, a significant improvement over the previous version’s 4.8 seconds. The WLTP range has only slightly decreased from 586 to 580 kilometers, which is still greater than many competitors.

Although Tesla has not disclosed specific information about the battery, reports suggest that the Model Y Performance uses a new 5M battery pack with improved LGES cells, providing around 82 to 84 kWh of usable energy, which is about five kWh more than its predecessor. Energy consumption is claimed to have decreased to 162 Wh/km.

New features in the Performance model include adaptive suspension and luxury-driven elements like carbon-fiber trim and updated sports seats. The front-row seats now provide better support and include heating and ventilation options. Additionally, the size of the front touchscreen has been upgraded from 15 inches to 16 inches.

Expected delivery dates for the Model Y Performance are set for September in Germany and the Netherlands, while UK buyers may have to wait until October or November.

The excitement surrounding the Model Y Performance comes amid declining sales for Tesla in Europe, suggesting that this new model may be pivotal for improving the company’s market position.