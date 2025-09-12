Business
Tesla Soars as Stock Market Rally Gains Momentum
NEW YORK, NY — Tesla Inc. (TSLA) saw a significant increase in its stock price on Thursday, climbing 6% to $368.81. This surge comes as the electric vehicle manufacturer broke above a key consolidation point of $367.71.
Investors appeared eager to buy shares after Tesla cleared resistance levels between $357 and $358. According to MarketSurge, this performance aligns with the broader stock market rally, which has reached new highs.
Meanwhile, tech giants Nvidia and Meta are also positioning themselves as potential stock leaders in this market environment. The Federal Reserve is scheduled for an important meeting next week, raising expectations of possible interest rate cuts, which analysts believe may further bolster the tech sector.
In tandem with Tesla’s gains, fellow billionaire Elon Musk briefly regained his title as the world’s richest person, boosted by the performance of Oracle Corp. Oracle’s shares skyrocketed by 43%, pushing the company’s market cap to nearly $970 billion. Musk’s net worth increased to $384 billion following the Tesla stock uptick, after he had seen declines earlier in the year.
Despite the stock fluctuations, both Oracle and Tesla stocks continued their upward trend in premarket trading on Friday, suggesting positive investor sentiment moving into the weekend. Investors are closely monitoring how these two stocks will perform as the market opens next week.
Overall, the stock market exhibited mixed results on Friday, yet all major indexes posted weekly gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high, reflecting ongoing investor confidence in technology stocks.
