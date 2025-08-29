Tesla Teases New Model Y Performance Launch on August 29, 2025

BERLIN, Germany – Tesla is set to launch the much-anticipated Model Y Performance on August 29, 2025. The company hinted at this release through a teaser video posted on its Europe and Middle East account, featuring the vehicle’s rear end and a tagline “spoiler alert.”

This version of the Model Y promises several upgrades, including faster acceleration and improved performance features. The teaser suggests that the Performance trim may be released first in European markets, continuing Tesla’s trend of staggered product launches, as seen with previous models.

The revamped Model Y Performance aims to showcase an enhanced high-voltage battery pack, capable of a driving range of 360 miles (580 kilometers), and a 0-62 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), making it a more enticing option for performance enthusiasts.

Notable changes also include a new adaptive suspension system that adjusts to road conditions and multiple driving modes, a departure from the frequency-selective dampers found in other trims. Additionally, the Performance model features a striking body kit that includes a rear-mounted spoiler and 21-inch Arachnid wheels.

Inside, the Model Y Performance offers a larger 16-inch center screen with Ultra HD resolution, as well as upgraded front seats that are both heated and cooled. The car’s first deliveries in Europe are expected next month, with a starting price of approximately $72,000 (€61,990), which is higher than the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version.

As excitement builds for this launch, Tesla has yet to announce a date for the Model Y Performance’s release in the United States.