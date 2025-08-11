Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market

Beijing, China – Tesla has launched a new version of its Model 3, featuring a range of 830 kilometers (515 miles), specifically for the Chinese market. This announcement, made on August 11, 2025, follows Tesla’s recent filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for several new model variants, including a six-seat Model Y.

The newly introduced Model 3 Plus will offer a range of 800 to 830 kilometers, depending on the wheel configuration, according to the specifications released. These figures are based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), which is known for yielding higher range ratings compared to standard tests in other regions.

The Model 3 Plus showcases significant upgrades from previous versions, including a larger 225 kW motor and advanced ternary lithium-ion battery cells sourced from LG Energy Solutions in South Korea. While the existing Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD) variant is rated at 363 miles of EPA range, the Chinese version could potentially offer numbers closer to 360-380 miles when put through similar testing.

Despite the excitement surrounding the new Model 3 variant, it is important to note that the configuration resembles the existing LR RWD model available in the United States. While enhancements may exist, the efficiency gains from the new motor might not drastically change the overall range.

As Tesla continues to develop its model lineup, questions remain about whether the Model 3 Plus will be launched in other markets beyond China. Industry analysts suggest that expanding options in regions like China, where a demand for more affordable electric vehicles exists, could be beneficial for Tesla.

CEO Elon Musk‘s focus on autonomy and robotics has raised concerns regarding the introduction of new models. However, the move to enhance existing vehicles may signal a strategic pivot as the company looks to maintain its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving EV landscape.