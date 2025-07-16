Tesla Unveils New Model Y L Plans for China Market

BEIJING, China — Tesla has announced its plans to introduce a new Model Y L in China. The company registered this model with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, according to documents posted on the Chinese industry’s ministry website on Wednesday.

In a separate message on its Weibo account, Tesla teased fans with the announcement, stating, “Model Y L, see you in the fall.” The brief post included images resembling the vehicle described in the ministry filing.

This new Model Y L is expected to generate excitement among Tesla enthusiasts as well as potential buyers in the Chinese market. The release of this model aligns with Tesla’s strategy to expand its offerings in Asia’s largest automotive market.

Details on pricing and specific launch dates remain unclear, but the excitement around the announcement indicates a growing demand for electric vehicles in China.

As the automotive industry shifts towards electric mobility, Tesla aims to strengthen its position in the competitive market.