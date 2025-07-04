Test Score Aims for Victory in Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes

ELMONT, N.Y. — Test Score, owned by Amerman Racing and trained by Graham Motion, is set to compete in the $750,000 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T) on July 4. This 3-year-old colt is coming off a strong performance, finishing second in the American Turf Stakes (G1T) after starting from fifth place.

“He’s very brave, this horse,” Motion said. “(Jockey Manny Franco) gets along with him so well, and I think when the chips are down, he really is pretty tough. I don’t think he lost much in defeat last time.”

Test Score has won two out of his seven races, including the Transylvania Stakes (G3T) earlier this year. Competing closely was Qatar Racing‘s horse, who placed third in the American Turf by just a nose after lagging behind in 12th at one point. This colt, trained by Brendan Walsh, is known for winning the Summer Stakes (G1T) last year.

In this race, Paul Hickman and Nicholas Jones‘ horse will make his U.S. debut for trainer Charlie Fellowes. This colt has experience from overseas, having competed in several group 1 stakes, including finishing 15th in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

Additionally, Juddmonte’s horse, who won the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) and placed fourth in the Kentucky Derby (G1), returns to turf after a brief hiatus. Trained by Brad Cox, this horse finished fourth in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3).

Meanwhile, a separate contender, trained by Whitworth Beckman, must withdraw from the Belmont Derby due to an emergency colic surgery. Co-owner Jayson Werth announced the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the horse’s recovery but confirming the withdrawal from the race.

As the July 4 race approaches, anticipation builds for Test Score and the other contenders aiming for victory in a high-stakes environment.