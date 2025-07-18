Teton County Fair to Host 4-H Livestock Auction on August 8

Driggs, Idaho – The annual 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 8 at 5:00 PM. This event showcases the hard work of local youth who have dedicated months to raising livestock for the auction.

Parents of 4-H participants emphasize the critical life skills learned through caring for animals, including responsibility and time management. “These kids are balancing school, sports, and family life while caring for their livestock,” said Megan LaTorre, a parent involved with the Teton County Lambs & Hams 4H Club. “They gain so much from this experience.”

The livestock auction is not just a marketplace, but a vital opportunity for community investment in the future of agriculture in Teton Valley. “It’s impactful for our local youth and agriculture,” LaTorre added.

Many people wonder why they should buy from 4-H instead of shopping at a grocery store. “When you support the auction, you’re not just buying meat. You’re helping kids reach their goals and promoting sustainable practices,” said Jody Hill, another club parent.

Participants at the auction can expect high-quality, locally raised meat processed by regional butchers. The meat can be used in various ways, including sharing with family or donating to community events, and in many cases, buyers receive a charitable donation receipt.

As the auction approaches, the parents encourage community members to attend the 4-H Livestock Appreciation Luncheon from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM before the event. Attendees will have the chance to meet the kids, learn about their projects, and enjoy a meal together.

Ultimately, community participation in the auction sends a positive message to youth about their work and achievements. “When a 10-year-old sees someone raise their paddle, it boosts their confidence,” LaTorre noted.

The 4-H Livestock Auction is more than just about purchasing meat; it’s about nurturing responsible youth and uplifting local agriculture. Organizers hope to see a strong turnout from the community.