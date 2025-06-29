Tevin Farmer Challenges Floyd Schofield Jr. Ahead of Anaheim Bout

ANAHEIM, California — Tevin Farmer is preparing to take on Floyd Schofield Jr. this Saturday at Honda Center, marking an important bout for both fighters. Farmer, a former IBF junior lightweight champion, expressed skepticism about Schofield’s readiness during a press conference held Thursday.

Farmer, 34, voiced his concerns, suggesting that Schofield, who holds an undefeated record of 18-0, three of those wins by knockout, should have chosen a less experienced opponent for his return to the ring. ‘Stepping up to this level, I think nothing of him,’ Farmer said. ‘If he was to compete with somebody at his level, I would say he’s a great fighter. But stepping up to this level, I don’t know.’

The 22-year-old Schofield recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Rene Tellez Giron, even overcoming a knockdown in the 11th round. Farmer, with 33 wins and 8 losses to his name, remains skeptical of Schofield’s skills. ‘What does he do great that I haven’t seen, ever?’ Farmer asked during the press conference. ‘You want me to say it? They know why.’

Schofield remains confident and responded to Farmer’s comments, stating: ‘I feel like he’s underestimating me. The second Zepeda fight was a little shaky.’ Farmer’s last two outings resulted in losses to William Zepeda, a WBC interim lightweight champion.

The tension between the two fighters escalated during the press conference, with Farmer asserting, ‘I’m gonna test everything about him. There’s nothing he can test on me that we haven’t been through.’

Schofield also confronted Farmer’s doubts about his boxing knowledge, emphasizing the importance of skill over records. ‘You can tell you don’t know [expletive] about boxing when you go by record,’ Farmer said in an assertive tone.

The fight, which will serve as the opening bout on DAZN’s Pay-Per-View stream for $59.99, is generating significant interest, with Schofield currently favored to win. Despite Farmer’s recent struggles, having lost three consecutive fights over 11 months, he remains determined to reclaim his standing in the sport.

As the countdown to the fight continues, both boxers prepare for an intense showdown that promises to test their skills and mettle in the ring.