Texans’ Chubb Eyes Victory Against Tough Buccaneers Defense

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans aim to rebound from a disappointing loss after their running back Nick Chubb showed promise against the Los Angeles Rams. In his debut for the Texans, Chubb rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries during the team’s 14-9 defeat.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, stepped in to replace Joe Mixon, who is sidelined due to a complicated foot injury. Despite the Texans’ struggles on offense, Chubb’s performance highlighted what the team can build on moving forward, particularly with a challenging matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead.

“Nick Chubb gets stronger as the game goes on,” Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said. “I think, if anything, we stuck some more of those runs in there in the second half. He was ripping it off.”

Against the Buccaneers, who ranked highly in run defense last season, Chubb hopes to improve on his performance from last week. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and reached a longest run of 13 yards.

“We had a great week of practice, so looking forward to going out there Monday night,” Chubb commented. “I think, as the game goes on, every running back is getting a better rhythm.”

In the recent loss, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn provided all the scoring with three field goals, while the team failed to reach the end zone. With Chubb emerging as a lead threat, the Texans are looking to enhance their running game against a Buccaneers defense that will present serious challenges.

“They’re a really good defense up front,” Chubb noted about the Buccaneers. “Those guys up front play hard, stout, tough, very physical. It’s a challenge for us, and we look forward to it.”

Chubb, who has dealt with injuries in recent years, feels invigorated by this new opportunity. “I’m here to do whatever I need to do for this team, for this city,” he said.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans expressed confidence in Chubb, saying, “We got to get him going a little bit more, right? And I think he can really help us.”

As the Texans prepare for their home game at NRG Stadium, securing a victory is essential for them to start gaining momentum in the season, especially with Mixon sidelined longer than anticipated.