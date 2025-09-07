Texans and Rams Face Off in Week 1 Showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Houston Texans (0-0) are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) in their NFL Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium on September 7, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EDT.

The Rams, favored by -3, enter the game following a strong 2024 season where they finished atop the NFC West. In contrast, the Texans won their division as well, marking their second consecutive AFC South title. With a total set at 44 points, this matchup is anticipated to spark action from both teams.

New Texans running back Nick Chubb will step into a crucial role as the primary back. Given Joe Mixon’s injury, Chubb is expected to lead Houston’s rushing attack. Previously a dominant force before his knee injury in 2023, Chubb recorded only 3.3 yards per carry last season but aims to bounce back against a Rams defense that allowed 25 points per game in 2024.

On the Rams side, Davante Adams will be looking to make an impact in his Los Angeles debut after transferring from the New York Jets. Adams, who averaged over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last year, aims to find the end zone early against Houston.

According to recent betting trends, Chubb is projected to achieve at least 42 rushing yards, while Jayden Higgins, the Texans’ new No. 2 option, holds odds of +450 to score a touchdown. The Texans will rely on his performance, especially with Christian Kirk declared out for the game.

Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, faces a stiff test. Analysts suggest he may struggle to exceed 241 passing yards, a mark he failed to reach in many games last season. While the Rams offense is potent, the Texans’ defense has shown it can limit passing yards effectively.

The game promises excitement, with implications for both playoff contenders as they seek to begin the season strong. According to winning team model predictions, the Rams have a 60.9% chance of winning, while the Texans are favored to cover the spread with 59.6% confidence.

As fans prepare for this interconference showdown, bettors will be keen to see how these two teams utilize their star players and if the projected fireworks will come to fruition.