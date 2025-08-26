Texans Release Veteran Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Ahead of Roster Cuts

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans have announced the release of veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown, who spent this offseason recovering from a knee injury. The team decided to part ways with the 31-year-old player just days before the deadline to finalize their roster.

Brown, a 10-year NFL veteran, was placed on the active/PUP list during the summer after undergoing surgery for a torn patellar tendon. He played a limited role in Cincinnati last year and made only three starts at right tackle.

This marks the first time in Brown’s career that he has been released. The Texans faced a decision to either activate him or transfer him to the reserve/PUP list but opted for the latter. Houston’s move signals a complete redesign of their offensive line as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Texans signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million last March, hoping he could help stabilize their offense. However, this release incurs a dead cap hit of only $550,000 for the organization.

Despite his injury history, Brown had previously shown promise, recording 96 starts in his career, including a Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots in 2018. However, he has struggled to stay healthy, having played more than 11 games in a season only once since his rookie year.

Now, with Brown off the roster, rookie Aireontae Ersery is moving into a starting position at left tackle, while the Texans continue to assess the competitiveness of their offensive line ahead of the season opener.

As the Texans prepare to cut their roster down to 53 players, the team aims to strengthen their lineup during the regular season, which begins on September 7.