Texans Restructure Contracts to Free Up Salary Cap Space

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are making financial adjustments to create salary cap space as they enter the 2025 regular season.

According to league sources, the Texans now have $9.8 million in salary cap space following a one-year, $7 million extension for backup quarterback Davis Mills and contract adjustments for tight end Dalton Schultz and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The adjustment to Schultz’s contract involved converting $9.745 million of his $11 million base salary into a signing bonus. This move reduced his salary-cap figure from $14.008 million to $6.212 million. Schultz will earn a base salary of $1.255 million this year, with $11 million due in 2026, including void years from 2027 to 2029 for cap proration.

Gardner-Johnson, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenyon Green, has had his contract modified as well, now featuring a $6.58 million signing bonus, a $1.17 million base salary, and a decreased salary-cap figure of $3.086 million.

Mills’ recent extension is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season and is in addition to a $5 million extension he signed last year. Over two years, Mills will have $10.25 million guaranteed, with a current salary-cap figure of $4.066 million.

In 2026, Mills is set to earn a fully guaranteed $6 million base salary and can earn up to $300,000 in bonuses for being active on the roster.

This restructuring reflects the Texans’ strategic approach as they prepare for a competitive season ahead.