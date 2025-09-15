Sports
Texans Restructure Contracts to Free Up Salary Cap Space
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are making financial adjustments to create salary cap space as they enter the 2025 regular season.
According to league sources, the Texans now have $9.8 million in salary cap space following a one-year, $7 million extension for backup quarterback Davis Mills and contract adjustments for tight end Dalton Schultz and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
The adjustment to Schultz’s contract involved converting $9.745 million of his $11 million base salary into a signing bonus. This move reduced his salary-cap figure from $14.008 million to $6.212 million. Schultz will earn a base salary of $1.255 million this year, with $11 million due in 2026, including void years from 2027 to 2029 for cap proration.
Gardner-Johnson, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenyon Green, has had his contract modified as well, now featuring a $6.58 million signing bonus, a $1.17 million base salary, and a decreased salary-cap figure of $3.086 million.
Mills’ recent extension is fully guaranteed through the 2026 season and is in addition to a $5 million extension he signed last year. Over two years, Mills will have $10.25 million guaranteed, with a current salary-cap figure of $4.066 million.
In 2026, Mills is set to earn a fully guaranteed $6 million base salary and can earn up to $300,000 in bonuses for being active on the roster.
This restructuring reflects the Texans’ strategic approach as they prepare for a competitive season ahead.
Recent Posts
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday