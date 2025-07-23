Texans Running Back Joe Mixon Returns Strong After Ankle Injury

HOUSTON – Texans veteran running back Joe Mixon is making a strong recovery after being sidelined in the spring due to an ankle injury. The Pro Bowl selection had been seen in a walking boot earlier this year but has since regained his mobility and health as he ramped up his workouts over the summer.

League sources indicate that the Texans will ease Mixon into practice drills as he begins training camp, but his medical outlook is optimistic. Entering his second season with the defending AFC South champions, Mixon is expected to play a crucial role in the team’s offense.

Last season, Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his tackle-breaking skills and breakaway speed despite missing three games due to a high ankle sprain caused by an illegal tackle. He had standout performances including three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys and 159 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

This year, Mixon will likely team up with former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this spring, to form a dynamic running game.

In addition to Mixon, Texans veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown has been cleared to resume football activities after recovering from surgery for a torn patellar tendon. Although Brown will not fully participate at the beginning of camp, his return is a significant boost for the Texans’ offensive line.

Running back Dameon Pierce is also expected to be ready for training camp after recovering from a minor quadriceps strain. Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel has fully recovered from a strained hamstring and is ready to join his teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

On the defensive side, veteran lineman Denico Autry will gradually be eased into workouts following a knee injury. Autry is a key player for the Texans, having recorded three sacks last season before missing time due to a suspension.

Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is showing great progress after tearing his ACL last September, while wide receiver Tank Dell is on a longer rehabilitation path following multiple knee surgeries. Dell is expected to begin the season on injured reserve as he focuses on full recovery.

In some off-field news, safety Jimmie Ward is not cleared to practice after foot surgery and faces legal challenges stemming from a June arrest. Ward has resumed running and is aiming for a return, with his court date set for August 13.

Defensive linebacker Christian Harris, who experienced a challenging season last year due to injuries, has worked hard during recovery and is anticipated to be fully ready for training camp. Harris recorded a career-high 101 tackles two seasons ago and aims to regain his form.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans expressed optimism about Harris’s progress, reassuring fans that he is on track for a successful return to play.