Texans Safety Jimmie Ward Faces Legal Trouble Amid Roster Cuts

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is facing serious legal challenges as the team prepares to finalize its 53-man roster by Tuesday. Ward is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list following foot surgery and may miss the first four games of the season.

Ward, 34, has been embroiled in legal issues since a woman filed a civil lawsuit claiming he physically and sexually assaulted her. This lawsuit, seeking over $20 million in damages, escalates allegations against him, including prior incidents of domestic violence. The suit was filed in Harris County, Texas, and is part of a broader legal case addressing his conduct.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that Ward assaulted her on June 12 while their three-year-old son was present, stating he slapped and choked her and forced her to perform non-consensual sexual acts. She also claims to have witnessed him using a “white powdered substance” during previous incidents.

Ward’s recent troubles compound an existing felony domestic charge from an incident earlier this year. His legal woes, paired with his injury status, have cast doubt on his future in the NFL. According to reports, he violated multiple conditions of his bond, which could lead to further legal complications.

The Texans have not provided detailed comments regarding Ward’s legal situation, but the NFL is monitoring it closely. Placing Ward on the Commissioner Exempt List prohibits him from practicing or playing until further notice, reflecting the league’s concern over his conduct.

Ward joined the Texans after a lengthy career with the San Francisco 49ers, but his future with the team now appears uncertain. With the Texans set to make significant roster decisions, the combination of his injuries and legal issues creates a potentially volatile situation for the team.

As the Texans look to build a stronger season ahead, the controversy surrounding Ward raises questions about team stability and player accountability in the face of serious accusations. The grand jury is set to review evidence in his criminal case on August 31, adding another layer of uncertainty as the season approaches.