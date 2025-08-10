Texans Sign Veteran Safety Jalen Mills Amid Roster Uncertainty

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans have signed veteran safety Jalen Mills as they look to strengthen their secondary ahead of the new NFL season. This move comes amid ongoing concerns about the depth chart at safety due to injuries and player availability.

Mills, 31, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, and has since built a diverse career primarily as a defensive back. The Texans brought Mills in for a workout last Tuesday, ultimately leading to the signing as they prepare for their upcoming preseason games.

During his time with the Eagles, Mills had notable success, including a strong 2020 season where he recorded 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. His performance led to a lucrative four-year, $24 million contract with the New England Patriots in 2021. However, after his release and re-signing by New England in 2023, he transitioned to primarily play as a safety.

In 2024, Mills had a stint with the New York Jets, where he played in nine games, starting eight. He accumulated 44 tackles and one interception, although his performance was marred by a collarbone injury that sidelined him towards the end of the season.

Mills’ experience, including 115 regular-season games and a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, adds valuable depth to the Texans’ defense. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has been actively reshaping the team’s defensive strategy, and Mills could provide essential back-up, especially if any current starters face limitations.

As training camps continue, the Texans are focused on solidifying their roster. Setting their sights on a successful season, they hope Mills can contribute significantly to a defensive unit that has already shown promise during practice.

With the season rapidly approaching, fans are eager to see how Mills adapts to his new role in Houston’s defense.