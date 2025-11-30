Texans’ Stroud Returns as Playoff Hopes Heat Up

HOUSTON, Texas — C.J. Stroud is set to return to the Houston Texans as they fight for a playoff spot entering Week 13 of the NFL season. The third-year quarterback has missed the past three games due to injury, but Houston (6-5) has surged forward since his absence.

Stroud expressed pride in how his teammates stepped up while he was sidelined. “You see guys step up and start to take more on the plate and rise to the occasion,” Stroud said. “Of course, we didn’t start off the best. But we know what type of team we have. We’re very talented.” The Texans started the season poorly, sitting at 0-3 after a 17-10 loss on September 21.

In recent weeks, the Texans have become a contender. They currently rank fifth in the league for most wins since Week 3, with six, and are 10th in points per game at 25.6. Defensively, they rank third for fewest points allowed per game at 16.4.

Houston is now two games behind the leading Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and one behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4). They will face the Indianapolis Colts next, a crucial matchup that could shape their playoff hopes. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans highlighted the Colts’ powerful offense, saying, “The Colts, you can see they’ve been a very explosive offense. That’s what’s powered them this year.”

ESPN Analytics predicts a 38% chance for the Texans to make the playoffs and a 9% chance to win their division. However, if they sweep the Colts in their meetings, those numbers could rise significantly.

Since Stroud’s injury in a 18-15 loss to the Colts in Week 9, backup quarterback Davis Mills led the team to a 3-0 record. Mills showcased his skills with six touchdowns in a comeback win against the Jaguars, helping to alleviate concerns over Stroud’s absence.

The Texans’ offensive line has shown improvement, with Mills being pressured on only 31.5% of his dropbacks, one of the lowest in the league. Strong performances from the offensive line would be crucial for Stroud’s return, as he boasts a passer rating of 98 when not under pressure.

As Houston preps for the Colts, Ryans has confidence in Stroud’s abilities. “He’s done some really nice things when it comes to delivering the football where it needs to be,” Ryans said. “So we’re hoping that once he gets back, he can get out there and help us.”