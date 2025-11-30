Texans’ C.J. Stroud Returns for Crucial Matchup Against Colts

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts today in a significant AFC South matchup at noon on KHOU 11. Quarterback C.J. Stroud returns to the lineup after missing three games due to concussion protocol. His comeback comes at a critical time for the Texans, who trail the Colts for the division lead.

In the last game, the Texans secured a win against the Buffalo Bills, while the Colts fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. Stroud’s return is crucial as he looks to maintain the momentum created by backup Davis Mills, who led Houston to three consecutive victories in Stroud’s absence.

“We’re excited to have C.J. back,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He brings a lot of energy and skill to our offense.” Stroud has thrown five touchdowns and only one interception in his last three outings before the injury.

The Texans currently sit at 6-5, while the Colts are 8-3. A win would halve the Texans’ gap in the division and strengthen their playoff hopes. Stroud and the Texans have been dynamic on defense, recording eight sacks against the Bills.

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones will also play despite dealing with a lower leg injury. The Colts have struggled recently, losing two of their last three games after a strong start to the season.

Today’s game will be the first meeting of the season between the Texans and the Colts, with the teams slated to meet again in the regular-season finale. Houston has won three straight matchups in the series and an additional victory today would put them firmly back in contention for the AFC South title.