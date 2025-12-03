Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans have waived veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, the team announced on Tuesday. Tomlinson, who started the season as the left guard, lost his starting position and has been inactive for the last two games.

Tomlinson signed a one-year contract valued at $4.25 million with the Texans during the offseason. He started seven out of the first ten games this season but was replaced by Jarrett Patterson in Week 10. Tomlinson’s last appearance on the field was in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Texans waived G Laken Tomlinson, per the team,” the official account posted on X (formerly Twitter) on December 2. “Tomlinson had been a healthy scratch the past two games after losing his starting spot weeks ago.”

In his career, Tomlinson has earned $55 million and has been a reliable player for various teams, including the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Chargers in 2014 and was named a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Despite his experience, Tomlinson faced challenges this season, ranking 51st among 79 qualifying guards according to performance metrics. The Texans’ offensive line has struggled overall, ranking among the lowest in the NFL in both pass protection and run blocking.

With the Texans hoping to compete in the playoffs, the move to waive Tomlinson comes amid a series of roster adjustments. Other players like Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Kingston remain as backups on the offensive line. Coach DeMeco Ryans will need his new lineup to stabilize in the final stretch of the season.

Tomlinson is eligible to sign with another team once he clears waivers. He could potentially return to the Texans as a member of their practice squad, similar to what the team did earlier this season with another player, Pro Bowler Justin Brown.