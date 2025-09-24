Texans Wide Receiver Braxton Berrios Inactive Ahead of Jaguars Game

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans have declared wide receiver Braxton Berrios inactive just two hours before their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Berrios, who joined the Texans in free agency this offseason, returned to practice this week after a hamstring injury.

Initially, he was expected to provide a boost to both the passing game and the return game. However, he will have to wait at least one more week to make his regular-season debut.

Alongside Berrios, the Texans also listed several other players as inactive ahead of Sunday’s kickoff against the Jaguars. This comes as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud aims to make an impact in what is a crucial game for both teams, each starting the season at 0-2.

The Jaguars have announced that starting left guard Brenden Jaimes will play in today’s contest. Jaimes, a second-round pick in 2020, has been a starter for the past three seasons and faced the Texans in both matchups last year.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars has avoided significant pressure so far this season, taking just one sack through the first two weeks. Despite his success in avoiding sacks, Lawrence has thrown three interceptions. Interestingly, two of those interceptions occurred in clean pocket situations.

Historically, the Texans have struggled in their matchups against Lawrence, holding a 2-6 record against him since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

Following two close losses to start the season, the Texans will look to avoid an 0-3 start, which has proven detrimental for playoff hopes in the past. The last time they began a season with three consecutive losses was in 2020, where they did not secure their first victory until Week 5.

Fans and analysts alike have remarked on the importance of this game for the Texans as they attempt to avoid falling deeper into a hole, especially facing the Jaguars, who come into this game 2-0.

As the Texans prepare for kickoff, they sent out pregame videos, including one featuring Stroud, with a caption hinting at the urgency of the situation: “It’s almost that time.”