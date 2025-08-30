Texas Activates Emergency Response for Heavy Rain Ahead of Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on August 29, 2025, that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency resources due to heavy rain expected over the Labor Day weekend.

“Texas continues to closely monitor weather conditions for potential heavy rainfall across the state,” Abbott said. “Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather. Texans are urged to have an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep loved ones and themselves safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

The National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system moving through Texas during the Labor Day weekend could bring heavy rainfall to large areas, including West, North, Central, East, and Southeast Texas. Excessive rainfall may create hazardous travel conditions, including flash flooding in certain areas.

Texans are being urged to pay close attention to local weather forecasts as the situation develops. In response to the Governor’s orders, specific state emergency response resources are being made available to assist with local severe weather operations.