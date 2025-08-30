News
Texas Activates Emergency Response for Heavy Rain Ahead of Labor Day
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on August 29, 2025, that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency resources due to heavy rain expected over the Labor Day weekend.
“Texas continues to closely monitor weather conditions for potential heavy rainfall across the state,” Abbott said. “Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather. Texans are urged to have an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep loved ones and themselves safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
The National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system moving through Texas during the Labor Day weekend could bring heavy rainfall to large areas, including West, North, Central, East, and Southeast Texas. Excessive rainfall may create hazardous travel conditions, including flash flooding in certain areas.
Texans are being urged to pay close attention to local weather forecasts as the situation develops. In response to the Governor’s orders, specific state emergency response resources are being made available to assist with local severe weather operations.
Recent Posts
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday
- Florida College Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend
- West Virginia Mountaineers Open Season Against Robert Morris Colonials
- Record Crowds Attend 79th N.C. Apple Festival Amid Local Celebrations
- Georgia Bulldogs Set to Kickoff 2025 Season Against Marshall Thundering Herd
- Jan Ziolkowski Signs with AS Roma After Leaving Legia Warsaw
- Iowa Lottery Draw Results: Winning Numbers for August 29, 2025
- UConn Football Opens 2025 Season Against Central Connecticut on Saturday
- CATA Hires Marybeth Johnson as Development Director
- Liverpool’s £130m Bid for Isak Highlights Busy Transfer Window
- Chandler Morris Leads UVA into 2025 Football Season Opener