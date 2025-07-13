Texas A&M Baseball Players Set for 2025 MLB Draft

BRYAN, Texas — Several former Texas A&M baseball players are poised to begin their professional careers as the 2025 MLB Draft approaches this Sunday. Seven Aggies are ranked among the Top 500 draft prospects by Perfect Game, with Jace LaViolette leading the way as the program’s career home run leader.

LaViolette, who ranks No. 16 on Perfect Game’s draft prospect list and No. 20 according to MLB.com, has garnered attention from various teams. Mock drafts from both ESPN and The Athletic predict he will be selected by the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

During his time at A&M, LaViolette hit a significant milestone with 68 home runs and a batting average of .285. His standout sophomore year included 29 home runs and a .305 average, helping the Aggies reach the final series of the College World Series. Despite facing challenges last season, including a .258 batting average and 18 home runs, LaViolette played through adversity, finishing the season with a broken hand.

“Possessing as much raw power as anyone in the Draft, LaViolette is built to crush balls with a quick left-handed stroke,” his draft profile states. It also notes concerns about his swing and strikeout rate, which stands at 25 percent.

Justin Lamkin, another notable Aggie, showed promise in his junior season with a 5-7 record and a 3.42 ERA, placing him at No. 115 on Perfect Game’s list. Meanwhile, Ryan Prager, who was drafted last year but opted to return to A&M, fell to No. 259 after a 4-4 season with a 4.21 ERA.

Alongside LaViolette and Lamkin, shortstop Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitchers Myles Patton and Shane Sdao are also among the Aggies eligible for the draft, with Kent at No. 221 and Sdao at No. 228.

Additionally, A&M has six signees in the 2026 recruiting class ranked in the Perfect Game Top 500, including left-handed pitcher Johnny Slawinski, who is currently ranked No. 46. Other potential draft prospects include outfielders Blane Bullard, Josiah Hartshorn, and Nicholas Partida.

The excitement builds as Texas A&M baseball players await their potential futures in Major League Baseball.