Texas A&M Boosts Defense with Dalton Brooks’ Return Ahead of Week 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s defensive unit received a positive boost this week with the return of safety Dalton Brooks ahead of their second game of the season against Utah State. Brooks, who missed the Aggies’ season opener due to unspecified reasons, will now contribute on the field when the team takes on Utah State this Saturday.

Head coach Mike Elko confirmed Brooks’ return during a press conference on Tuesday. “Yeah. He’ll be available this week,” Elko stated, indicating that Brooks’ presence will enhance the depth of the Aggies’ defense.

Brooks, a former four-star recruit, had a breakout season last year, recording 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack. This year, the Aggies were eager to see him back in the lineup, especially after a strong showing in their opening game, which they won 20-17 against UTSA.

Although Brooks was sidelined in the opener, Elko described him as a “really talented player” who has significantly improved his skills. “He’s a really good run and hit safety. We really think he’s even gotten a lot better this offseason,” Elko said.

Despite Brooks’ positive update, Elko also mentioned that another defensive back, Jordan Shaw, is day-to-day with a lower body injury, leaving his availability for Week 2 uncertain. The team aims to keep players healthy as they prepare for a challenging schedule ahead, which includes a notable match against ranked opponent Notre Dame.

With competitive matchups on the horizon, Brooks’ availability will be crucial in solidifying Texas A&M’s defense. The Aggies are looking to improve from their past performance in the rankings, where they currently sit at No. 19 overall.

The Aggies are set to face Utah State at Kyle Field this Saturday. Fans hope that Brooks’ return will help secure another victory and set a positive tone for the rest of the season.