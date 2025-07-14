Texas A&M’s Kaeden Kent Selected by Yankees in MLB Draft

ATLANTA, Georgia – Kaeden Kent, a junior shortstop from Texas A&M, was selected by the New York Yankees with the 103rd pick in the third round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening.

Kent had an impressive season, playing all 56 games for the Aggies in 2025. He hit .279 with a slugging percentage of .544, which included a triple, 13 doubles, and 13 home runs, earning 49 runs batted in (RBI). Additionally, he scored 52 runs and stole four bases without being caught.

During his time at Texas A&M, Kent demonstrated consistent skill, boasting a .290 batting average over 135 games, along with 18 homers and 100 RBI. Notably, he was a standout in clutch situations, contributing four grand slams to his team’s performance, including one in a memorable comeback win against South Carolina on April 12.

Kent’s selection comes amid a first day filled with surprises in the MLB Draft. The top overall pick was Eli Willits, a high school shortstop from Oklahoma, while other teams like the Los Angeles Angels made waves by picking college pitcher Tyler Bremner second overall.

Following his selection, Kent adds that he is excited about the opportunity. “Joining the Yankees is a dream come true,” he expressed. “I look forward to working hard and proving myself at the next level.”

