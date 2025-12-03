Texas Athlete Legend Bey Flips Commitment Back to Tennessee on Signing Day

NORTH FORNEY, Texas — Four-star athlete Legend Bey has officially flipped his commitment back to the Tennessee Volunteers, as announced by the team’s Twitter account on National Signing Day, Wednesday afternoon.

Bey, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds, had initially committed to Tennessee in June. He switched to Ohio State on November 10 but did not send in his paperwork to the Buckeyes, allowing Tennessee another chance to secure his signature.

Reports from On3’s Pete Nakos and Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong indicated Bey’s decision could be delayed until Friday. However, the SEC program’s persistence paid off, and he signed with the Volunteers shortly before the day concluded.

Bey’s versatility drew interest from multiple programs, with Ohio State and Texas both recruiting him as a quarterback. Ultimately, Bey’s prior experience with Tennessee proved critical in securing his return.

Ranked as the No. 191 overall prospect and No. 6 athlete in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Bey also stands as the No. 27 player in the state of Texas, according to recruiting databases. In his senior year at North Forney High School, he excelled as a dual-threat player, accumulating 4,365 rushing yards and 38 passing touchdowns, along with 64 rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee’s recruitment strategy found success when Ohio State’s offensive coordinator Brian Hartline took the head coaching job at South Florida, which opened the door for Tennessee to revive their pitch to Bey.

Bey is the second recruit to sign with Tennessee on this National Signing Day, joining four-star edge rusher Carter Gooden, who flipped from UCLA to the Volunteers.

With Bey’s commitment, Tennessee’s class now ranks among the best in the nation, solidifying its position within the SEC. The Volunteers now boast 27 commitments, including five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys.