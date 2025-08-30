Sports
Texas State Bobcats Face Eastern Michigan Eagles in Season Opener
San Marcos, Texas — The Texas State Bobcats are set to kick off their 2025 college football season against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, August 30, at 7 p.m. CT. This game marks a fresh start for the Bobcats under new head coach GJ Kinne, who has made significant changes to the team’s roster.
Texas State is coming off two consecutive 8-5 seasons, both of which concluded with victories in the First Responders Bowl. However, Kinne faces the challenge of proving that he can maintain this success amid a reduction in available talent.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan enters the game with a record of 5-7 in 2025, having started the season 5-2. Head coach Chris Creighton, now in his 12th season, anticipates a challenging contest against the Bobcats, particularly with Michigan State graduate transfer Noah Kim likely taking the reins as quarterback. Kinne expressed his expectations for the Eagles, noting their strategy of focusing on a strong running game.
“They’ve got a couple of transfer running backs that they’re really high on,” Kinne said during a media session. “We’ve got to come in here and match the physicality and play with our tempo.”
The season opener will take place at UFCU Stadium, with ESPN+ providing the television coverage. With high hopes for the season ahead, both teams will look to secure a crucial early win in their campaigns.
