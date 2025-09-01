Sports
Texas Coach Reflects on Changes Following Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a disappointing 14-7 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke candidly about the shifting landscape of college football and the implications for the College Football Playoff.
“The days of a national champion being undefeated are over,” Sarkisian said. “Especially when you play in games like this and in the conference we play in.” The loss was a significant moment for both teams, as Week 1 proved to be a turning point for playoff contenders.
Not only did Texas suffer a setback, but other ranked teams also faced defeats. Alabama, Clemson, Boise State, and Notre Dame all experienced losses, shaking up the playoff rankings significantly. This trend of early upsets creates uncertainty as teams strive for playoff positions.
As speculation about the selection committee’s top 12 teams begins, analysts suggest that LSU, which played impressively against a potential playoff team, should be in prime position. “If they keep winning, their strength of schedule will be a huge factor,” stated a college football expert.
Ohio State, meanwhile, showed it remains a formidable contender, playing a solid game without turnovers or penalties. The Buckeyes’ first-year starting quarterback also contributed to their success.
Another team to watch is Miami, which secured a notable win over Notre Dame. Their defensive performance and offensive prowess position them strongly in the ACC race this season.
Florida State’s unexpected win against Alabama adds to the playoff shake-up, with the Seminoles proving to be a physical and competitive force. Coach Mike Norvell highlighted the importance of continuing to build on this victory moving forward.
As teams settle into the season, Texas will need to address its weaknesses, especially in the red zone, as Sarkisian emphasized the need for improvement in their passing game. “We had opportunities to win the game,” he reflected.
The Longhorns face a favorable stretch ahead, not playing another ranked opponent until their SEC opener against Florida. Sarkisian remains hopeful that his squad can correct its course in the next few games.
Looking ahead, the upcoming matchups will be critical for determining the playoff seeding, particularly for teams like Texas, Florida State, and Alabama as they seek redemption after early losses. As Sarkisian concluded, “We’re not out of the playoff picture yet.”
