Texas Continues Playoff Push With Win Over Arkansas

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning made headlines Saturday as he scored a touchdown in multiple ways, leading Texas to a 52-37 victory over Arkansas. This performance re-ignited the Longhorns’ hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

With this win, Texas improved its record to 8-3, a significant turnaround after earlier setbacks. Manning’s ability to pass, catch, and run for touchdowns in a single game is rare and highlights his versatility. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 389 yards and threw four touchdowns while also catching one.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning, saying, “He’s growing each week and developing into a leader for our team.” Manning’s dynamic performance included a crucial receiving touchdown, showcasing his collaborative chemistry with teammates.

Arkansas gave the Longhorns a strong test, but Texas managed to maintain control after a strong start. The Longhorn defense stepped up, forcing critical turnovers and breaking through Arkansas’s offensive line, while Texas’s offense capitalized on these opportunities to score effectively.

Sarkisian emphasized the importance of the victory, reflecting on the Longhorns’ challenging schedule, which featured several top-ranked teams. “It would be a disservice to our sport if we’re not in the playoff conversation after scheduling these tough games,” he said postgame.

Looking ahead, the Longhorns are still in contention for a playoff spot, especially with other teams like Oklahoma faltering. Their potential placement hinges on conference championship outcomes and further comebacks from rivals.

As the selection committee evaluates teams, Texas has positioned itself as a formidable contender after demonstrating the ability to perform under pressure against tough opponents.