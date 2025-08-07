Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival Set for August 9, 2025

Carthage, Texas – Saturday, August 9, 2025, will feature the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival, showcasing free tours, live music, and a star-studded concert honoring the 2025 inductees.

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Gift Shop & Museum will open at 8 AM, inviting visitors for free tours. Attendees can participate in a silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Hall of Fame.

The festivities will continue with the KGAS Radio Country Music Showdown at 10 AM, a popular singing competition. Guests can enjoy live music, book signings from guest authors, food trucks, and performances by the Dusty Boots Band, alongside opportunities to meet special guests.

At 2 PM, the event shifts downtown to the Esquire Theater with a $5 matinee featuring the Country Music Hayride, starring Chase Dawson and The Southern Impact Band.

The main event will take place at the Carthage Civic Center, where doors open at 5 PM. Attendees can purchase hot dogs, nachos, and refreshments before the main stage lights up at 6 PM for the 27th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Celebration Show.

This year’s event will honor several special inductees. Attendees are encouraged to reserve seats for a night filled with classic country music by calling 903-694-9561.