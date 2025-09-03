Texas Daylight Saving Time: Fall Back to Standard Time Soon

AUSTIN, Texas — As the summer months fade away, Texans prepare for the end of daylight saving time. Clocks will be set back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 a.m. This annual ritual gives residents an extra hour of sleep, as they transition to standard time for the upcoming winter months.

Daylight saving time (DST) has been a topic of debate in the U.S. since its introduction in 1918. Originally implemented as a wartime measure to conserve energy, this practice involves moving clocks forward by one hour in the spring and setting them back in the fall.

“Spring forward, fall back” is a common phrase used to help remember the time change. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the goal of DST is to maximize daylight during the longer summer days, benefiting activities in the evenings.

Critics of DST argue that the clock changes disrupt sleep patterns and can lead to health issues. Research shows that the transition can result in increased risks for heart attacks and accidents. On the other hand, supporters believe that more daylight in the evenings promotes safety and encourages outdoor activities.

The U.S. has a varied history with daylight saving time. After its introduction in 1918, it faced repeals and reintroductions, notably renamed to “War Time” during World War II. Since 2007, DST has consistently started on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

Currently, there are efforts in some states, including Texas, to maintain daylight saving time year-round. A proposed bill known as House Bill 1393, or “Texas Time,” aims to eliminate the biannual clock changes. However, this bill would require a change in federal law to take effect.

Whether state legislators and Congress will make any changes remains uncertain. For now, Texas residents will continue adjusting their clocks on Nov. 2 and next March, when daylight saving time will return on March 8, 2026.