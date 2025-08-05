Texas Democrats Flee to Block Redistricting Plan Ahead of Midterms

AUSTIN, Texas — In a bold move to block a controversial redistricting plan aimed at gaining more Republican seats in Congress, Texas Democrats fled the state on Sunday, escalating tensions as the political battle heats up ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Democrats’ exodus is a response to a special session called by Governor Greg Abbott (R), who supports a map that could potentially add five Republican seats. The Texas House requires two-thirds of its 150 members to be present to conduct business, and Democrats plan to remain out of state for two weeks to run out the clock.

State Representative Jon Rosenthal (D) confirmed that 57 out of the 62 Democrats participated in the boycott, traveling to cities like Boston and New York, with the largest group landing in Chicago. “Our goal right now is to kill this session,” Rosenthal said.

Governor Abbott criticized the decision as a willful abandonment of duty and indicated plans to pursue legal action to replace absent lawmakers. He also warned of potential daily fines of $500 per member who misses a session.

Despite Abbott’s threats, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) acknowledged that he would have no jurisdiction over absent legislators if they remain out of state.

This is not the first time Texas Democrats have used this tactic; they have fled the state to block legislation several times in the past 22 years of Republican control. However, past efforts have failed to achieve the desired results.

In a related development, New York is now joining the fight for redistricting. Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to redraw congressional maps in favor of Democrats in response to the Republican strategy in Texas. “Texas Republicans have ripped up the political rulebook to pursue a mid-decade redistricting,” Hochul said, emphasizing the urgency for Democrats to respond.

Critics of politically based redistricting argue it disrupts the democratic process, creating districts that favour one party over another, threatening the integrity of electoral representation.