Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts

WASHINGTON — As Texas Republicans advance a plan to redraw the state’s congressional districts, Democrats are considering a drastic quorum break to thwart the effort. This move comes as legislators prepare for a vote in a special session, with Democrats seeking ways to escape a map that could increase Republican seats.

If Democrats proceed with the quorum break, they risk incurring fines of $500 per day for their absence. However, major Democratic donors are reportedly willing to cover these expenses, mitigating financial concerns for fleeing lawmakers.

Democratic lawmakers argue that the redistricting process is flawed and politically motivated. State Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, described the situation as a “rigged system” and emphasized their commitment to represent constituents’ interests. “We’re not walking out on our responsibilities; we’re walking out on a rigged system that refuses to listen,” he said.

Past attempts by Democrats to block redistricting efforts included 2003 and 2021 breaks, although both were ultimately unsuccessful. In the current context, lawmakers are racing against time, as Republicans aim to finalize maps that many fear will dilute minority voting power.

Texas Democratic representatives are optimistic about securing funding from their donor base for the fines, with some suggesting strategies to legally reclassify donations as salaries to circumvent state rules. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a significant fundraiser with a $3.7 million war chest, expressed her willingness to mobilize donors for this challenging effort.

Amid these discussions, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened legal repercussions for lawmakers who abandon their posts, asserting that they should be “found and arrested.” He emphasized the scrutiny surrounding attendance and the legal framework state leaders may pursue to enforce attendance laws.

As Democrats grapple with limited options, they align their messaging with national Democratic groups, who are eager to support public opposition to these redistricting efforts. The Democratic National Committee is reportedly mobilizing 30,000 volunteers to engage with Texas voters to rally against the proposed maps.

In a symbolic act of resistance, Democratic lawmakers plan to gather with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who supports their cause, as they strategize their next steps. Prior to this action, the proposed congressional map is due for consideration during a special legislative session in Texas.