Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown

Columbus, Ohio – The 2025 college football season opens Saturday with a highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Fox.

This game marks a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinals where Ohio State emerged victorious. The stakes are high this time as both teams aim to establish their dominance early in the season.

Texas, ranked No. 1 for the first time in its history during the preseason, aims to prove its mettle against the defending national champions. Arch Manning, the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, has drawn attention as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate following a solid last season, where he threw for 939 yards with a 67.8% completion rate.

Ohio State enters the game looking to defend its national title. They have not lost a season opener since 1999, boasting a 25-game winning streak, the longest in the nation. The Buckeyes will rely on their experienced roster, including standout receiver Jeremiah Smith, who last season set a Big Ten freshman record with 15 touchdowns.

In their last four meetings since 2005, the series is tied 2-2. Betting odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 28 favor Texas to win on the road.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will handle the broadcast, with Jenny Taft serving as the sideline reporter. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both teams bring a combination of new talent and seasoned athletes into the season opener.