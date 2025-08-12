Texas Faces Ohio State as Underdog in Historic Season Opener

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns, ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time, will open their 2025 college football season as 2.5-point underdogs against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This matchup, set for August 30 in Columbus, marks a historic moment as it is the first time a preseason No. 1 team has faced this scenario in Week 1.

Texas secured its top ranking by edging out Penn State by a slim margin of five points in the AP poll. The Longhorns received 25 first-place votes, while the Nittany Lions garnered 23. This close contest highlights the competitive nature of college football rankings and sets the stage for an exciting season.

The historical betting data from ESPN suggests that a No. 1 ranked team has never been an underdog in the opening week since records began in 1978. The previous closest spread for a No. 1 team occurred in 1988 when Florida State lost to Miami as a four-point favorite.

Texas and Ohio State are also currently the top two betting favorites for the national championship, each with +550 odds to win the College Football Playoff, as reported by ESPN BET. The Longhorns have attracted significant early betting interest, with 54.1% of wagers on the spread and 73.6% on the money line.

Expectations are high for the Longhorns who look to improve on their prior season’s semifinal performance against Ohio State, where they fell 28-14. With Arch Manning stepping in as the full-time starting quarterback, the team has undergone significant changes, losing many key offensive starters from the previous year.

Despite the turnover, Manning leads a talented roster, including sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo and newcomer Jack Endries at tight end. Texas’s backfield will benefit from the return of former five-star recruit C.J. Baxter following a previous injury, creating a potentially formidable duo with Tre Wisner.

As anticipation builds for this rematch, the outcome could have major implications for the remainder of the 2025 season. Both teams are intent on establishing supremacy early in the race for the College Football Playoff.