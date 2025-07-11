Texas Flooding Claims Lives, Over 160 Missing After Devastating Deluge

Hunt, Texas — Search and rescue efforts are intensifying in central Texas after flash floods left over 160 people missing and claimed more than 100 lives. The devastating flooding, which hit on July 7, caused severe destruction along the Guadalupe River, particularly near the towns of Hunt and Kerrville.

Satellite images taken on July 8 reveal the extent of the disaster, showing uprooted trees, debris-laden neighborhoods, and damaged structures along the river. Volunteer teams from across the United States and Mexico have joined local responders in the ongoing search for survivors, as officials from the region vowed to continue until all missing persons are located.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated during a press conference, “Our search crews will not stop until we have accounted for everyone.” Among the deceased are at least 27 identified as campers, including many children, who were staying at Camp Mystic when the Guadalupe River suddenly swelled by 27 feet within 45 minutes.

The camp owner, Dick Eastland, 74, is also among the confirmed dead. “The camp’s Bubble Inn cabin washed away, and we have reports of both campers and counselors missing since the flood struck,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. Emergency crews are focusing efforts along a stretch of the river, from Hunt to Comfort in Kendall County.

At the time of the flood, around 650 individuals, including 550 children, were at Camp Mystic. While older campers were housed in cabins located on higher ground, the facilities for younger campers were directly affected by flash flooding.

Kerr County residents have been advised to shelter in place and avoid damaged areas, as search operations are complicated by onlookers drawn to the devastation. “Our first responders need space to do their jobs,” Lamb stressed.

Authorities have warned against unauthorized searches through the debris, with Sheriff Larry Leitha emphasizing the potential dangers of disturbing piles where victims could still be trapped. “Please don’t use heavy equipment to clear debris until it has been checked by search teams,” Leitha urged.

The confirmed death toll has now reached 119, with at least 171 individuals still unaccounted for. The situation remains dire as rescue teams continue their critical efforts amid diminishing hopes of finding more survivors.